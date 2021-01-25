As the company’s Republic Day sale nears its end, OnePlus has announced today the launch of the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition in India. That name is surely a mouthful but the ‘Cool Cat’ graphic on the earbuds, as well as the case, make the new Buds Z look absolutely stunning.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition

OnePlus unveiled its second pair of TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z, along with the OnePlus 8T earlier last year. The company also showed off a limited edition variant of these TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition, at the event. The company didn’t make it available right away but has been launching it across the globe one country at a time.

These special edition earbuds launched in the US around the holidays and are finally making their way to India today. Instead of the standard white and grey, these wacky OnePlus Buds Z come in pastel green and purple colors – one for each earbud as you can see below. The charging case is also painted in the same dual-tone color and has Steven Harrington’s art all over it. These look hip and will surely make you stand out among an army of AirPods or its clones.

The wait is finally over. We are bringing you the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition. Great music comes with stunning looks.#OnePlusBudsZ pic.twitter.com/oYsotntEiM — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2021

Further, it is only the design that has been upgraded here. The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition do not bring any sound upgrade in comparison to the original earbuds. You still have an in-ear design, 10mm drivers, Bass Boost technology, an IP55 rating, up to 20 hours of battery life, and more.

Price and Availability

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition has been priced at Rs. 3,699 in India. It will be available for Red Cable Club members from 12:00 PM on 25th January (today) as part of an early access program. You can pick it up from OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app.

The open sale for these designer earbuds will start on 27th January. It will available to buy from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline stores.