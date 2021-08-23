Last month, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G. However, the company didn’t reveal the price and availability details of the earbuds in India at launch. Well, the wait is finally over as OnePlus has revealed how much the OnePlus Buds Pro costs in India and when you can buy one.

OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 9,990 in India. It will go on sale on August 26 at 12:00 PM via Amazon India, the OnePlus online store, the OnePlus Store app, and offline Experience stores. You can purchase the Buds Pro in Matte Black or Glossy White color variants. It will compete against the similarly-priced Oppo Enco X.

OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications

To quickly recap, the Buds Pro offers 11mm dynamic drivers and is tuned for bass reproduction and Dolby Atmos. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connection and offers a range of 10 meters. OnePlus has used three microphones for calls and the earbuds can filter out noise. While the earbuds themselves offer IP55 water and sweat resistance, you get IPX4 water resistance for the charging case.

One noteworthy feature of the OnePlus Buds Pro has to be the Smart Adaptive ANC (hybrid ANC) with three scene detection modes – Extreme mode that offers up to 40dB of noise cancelation, Faint mode with 25dB noise cancelation, and a Smart mode to automatically adjust the ANC level along with a transparency mode. OnePlus users can enjoy 94ms low latency with Pro Gaming mode. The company has also added a Zen Mode Air that switches on ANC and plays white noise audio.

Coming to battery life, you could expect up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours without ANC from the 40mAh battery on each earbud. The 520mAh charging case offers up to 23 hours with ANC and up to 31 hours without ANC. That is a total of 28 hours with ANC and 38 hours without ANC. Moreover, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes will give you up to 10 hours of playback time and it also supports Qi wireless charging.

So, will you be buying the OnePlus Bud Pro at Rs. 10,000 in India? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.