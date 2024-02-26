OnePlus Watch 2 Launched with Wear OS 4.0 and Big Battery

After many teases and speculations, the OnePlus Watch 2 has finally launched globally, including in India. It’s the second smartwatch from OnePlus but most people would consider this the company’s first true “smartwatch” based on how bad the first iteration was. It’s a chance at redemption, and it seems like a fulfilling one.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with features, wear OS, of course, and here’s everything you need to know about its price, specifications, and availability.

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466-pixel resolution that can get as bright as 1,000 nits. It’s a teeny tiny bit smaller than the Watch6’s display but given the higher pixel density, Watch 2’s display should be crisp and sharp.

The watch comes in only one dial size, 47mm, which is considerably bigger and makes it suitable for bigger hands only. We wish OnePlus had launched a smaller 44mm version too but that would’ve meant fitting in a smaller battery and OnePlus wouldn’t have achieved the 100-hour battery claim that way.

Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powers the OnePlus Watch 2. It’s a quad-core SoC made on a 4nm process and features Cortex-A53 cores. Besides, it also features the BES2700 chip, a low-power Bluetooth chipset for wearables and connected devices. The same was also used in Huawei’s FreeBuds.

Image Courtesy: Qualcomm

An area where we see perhaps the biggest difference from the first-gen OnePlus Watch is, well, in the software department. The OnePlus Watch 2 ditches OnePlus’ proprietary RTOS for Wear OS 4.0, the latest OS for wearables from Google. Wear OS will not only make Watch 2 feel like a real “smartwatch” as opposed to a fitness tracker but should also help it feel like an integral part of the OnePlus ecosystem.

To power the smartwatch, you’ve got a 500mAh battery that OnePlus claims can last for 100 hours in smart mode. This is for regular usage. The battery life drops to almost half, 48 hours, with AOD enabled. As for charging, you get a proprietary pogo pin charger in the box. Besides that, you also get 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and 5ATM water resistance (IP68).

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in two colors — Black Steel and Radiant Steel. As for the pricing, it costs Rs 24,999 in India. The global prices for the watch as as follows — $299, 329 euros, and 299 pounds​. The watch will go on sale starting on March 4, 2024, in India. You can buy it from OnePlus’ official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

It was about time OnePlus launched a Wear OS device and competed head-to-head with Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches. Now that we have the Watch 2, the competition will be interesting. Check out our review of the OnePlus Watch 2 here:

OnePlus Watch 2 undercuts the Samsung Watch 6’s specifications by offering a faster processor, better battery life on paper, and a lower price tag ($299 vs $379 for the 44mm). At the end of the day, the choice will boil down to which ecosystem a user is in. However, both watches should run well on all Android devices.

What are your thoughts about the OnePlus Watch 2? Have you ever owned a WearOS smartwatch? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.