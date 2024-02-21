OnePlus Watch 2 Confirmed with 100-Hour Battery Life & New Design

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12, and it’s been very well received so far. The company has expanded its ecosystem in the last few years; however, it couldn’t get its smartwatch right and it radiated generic smartwatch vibes. Fast forward two years, OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Watch 2, and here’s everything you need to know about the same.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Watch 2 soon, and if what the rumors suggest are true, it could turn out to be a good overall package, which is great considering how much of a letdown the first OnePlus Watch was.

According to the previously leaked renders and info, the OnePlus Watch 2 will run the latest WearOS 4.0 from Google. The official landing page of the watch is up, and it showcases the watch with a circular dial and a few watch faces. The watch will launch in two color variants — Black Stelel and Radiant Steel.

The watch hosts two buttons on the right, of which the bottom one looks like a regular button, while the top one looks like it has a rotating crown embedded. The watch’s body extends to the right to accommodate these buttons and the shiny metal looks really good. The overall design looks quite good and unlike any smartwatch out there.

It’s hard to make out the size of the smartwatch but if we had to guess from the images, we’d say it’s 45 or 46mm in size. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the size options yet.

OnePlus says the body is stainless steel with a “sapphire crystal watch face.” The watch will reportedly have a battery that can last up to 100 hours in “smart mode.” WearOS devices aren’t known to last for more than two days on a single charge, so it should be interesting if the Watch 2 manages to last for more than two days without smart mode enabled. Rumors also suggest a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 under the hood.

Either way, it seems like one of the biggest missing pieces of the puzzle will finally complete the OnePlus ecosystem. The OnePlus Watch 2 launches on Monday next week (February 26) during MWC at 8:30 PM IST. It will compete with the likes of Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The pricing is still unknown but expect OnePlus to price it in the same price ballpark as some of the premium smartwatches.

What are your thoughts about the OnePlus Watch 2? Do WearOS smartwatches excite you? Let us know in the comments section below.