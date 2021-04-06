Back in 2019, OnePlus announced its payment service ‘OnePlus Pay’ to compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google. The Chinese giant released OnePlus Pay on its Hydrogen OS platform, which is the China-specific variant of OxygenOS. Now, as per recent trademark filings, OnePlus might soon launch its payment service in India.

OnePlus Pay Digital Payment Service

Discovered by reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the company has filed a trademark for “OnePlus Pay” in India on 30th March. Sharma shared an image of the trademark filing on Twitter. You can check it out right here:

Now, the trademark was accepted by the Registrar of Trademarks. According to the latest reports, OnePlus Pay might support a dedicated digital wallet and NFC-based payments in India. However, it is unknown whether it will support Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or not. You can check out the best UPI apps in India right here, though.

OnePlus users will be required to set the OnePlus Pay app as their default NFC-based payments app and enter their bank details to set up their account. Once the account is ready, users will be able to make payments digitally at food joints, grocery stores, and other places.

With the release of its payment system in the country, OnePlus will be competing with some of the major players in the market, including Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others.

So, if OnePlus aims to succeed with its payment service in this highly competitive market, it needs to partner with major banks for its rollout in India. And, switching users from one payment platform to another is quite a task as most people do not like to input their bank details on many different platforms.

Following the trademark filing, there has been no development on this topic. As a result, we have no word on when OnePlus Pay will launch in India. You can expect to hear more about the payment service in the coming days. Stay tuned!