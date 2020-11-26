Following confusion regarding transaction fees in Google Pay, Google has now issued a clarification to reassure that the transaction fees introduced for the U.S. version of Google Pay doesn’t apply to Indian users. “These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India,” a Google spokesperson said.

For the uninitiated, Google currently operates two versions of Google Pay – the U.S. version and the Indian version, which was previously known as ‘Tez‘. Since both apps are under the same name, there is always confusion when the company reveals new features for either version of Google Pay.

The U.S. version of Google Pay recently got a design revamp that brought the interface closer to the Indian version of Google Pay (Tez) and added neat features like splitting bills among friends and family. It also added a 1.5% or $.31 (whichever is higher) transaction fee on transfers done using a debit card. This transaction fee in question is not applicable to users in India.

Alongside the redesign revamp, Google also discontinued Google Pay on the web for users in the U.S. “Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” states the notification banner.

So yeah, Google’s reassurance to not impose charges is good news for anyone using Google Pay as their payments app. If you’ve never tried Google Pay, you can check it out from the link below.

Download Google Pay (Android)