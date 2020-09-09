Google has finally launched Android 11 officially after a number of Developer Preview and Beta releases. In a blog post a few hours ago, the company said that the latest version is coming not only to Pixel devices but to a whole host of smartphones, including some of the newer models from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Realme.

Android 11 is an iterative update over its predecessor and brings a number of thoughtful tweaks and changes that make the overall smartphone experience more enjoyable. One of the biggest new changes is the grouping of notifications from messaging apps into a handy ‘Conversations’ section in the drop-down notification shade. There’s also the new ‘Chat Bubbles’ feature that first appeared with Android Q beta but were removed with the stable release of Android 10.

Other new features include new media controls, a new screenshot UI, built-in screen recording, smart home control features and more granular control over privacy and security. However, it also brings more restrictions, supposedly for enhanced security, making many power users unhappy about the reduced customization options as compared to Android 10.

Either way, the final release version of Android 11 is now available for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a. Meanwhile, OnePlus is rolling out the update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in North America, Europe and India through an open beta. The update is also rolling out to the Oppo X2, Reno 3, Realme X50 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Google further says that “more partners (will be) launching and upgrading devices over the coming months”, so we should expect more Android 11 update announcements soon.