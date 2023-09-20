OnePlus Open Launch Date Leaked and It’s Happening Soon

OnePlus has been in the news for its first foldable smartphone called the OnePlus Open, which is expected to launch soon. After some delay, we might finally get to see the OnePlus foldable smartphone soon as its launch date has now been leaked. Here’s when you can expect the OnePlus Open to officially arrive!

Max Jambor, on X (previously, Twitter), has revealed that the OnePlus Open will launch on October 19. This is said to have come after OnePlus revealed that its first foldable phone ‘is coming soon.‘ To recall, the foldable phone was expected to launch in August but was delayed due to the supposed change of the display panel supplier. It was BOE earlier but OnePlus switched to Samsung. OnePlus today announced that #OnePlusOpen is launching “soon”



Now let me tell you what soon means: The very first foldable smartphone from @OnePlus is launching October 19th! 🗓️



I’m truly excited about this device!— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 20, 2023

You should know that OnePlus has yet to officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus Open. The brand confirmed its existence last year and it was just recently when it revealed its name, although, in a cryptic manner.

The OnePlus foldable smartphone has been leaked multiple times in the past. From what we have heard in the past, it will fold like a book and compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Pixel Fold, and more. It is expected to feature a big round camera hump at the back and have the Hasselblad branding for the cameras. The primary display could be bezel-less and span 8 inches while the outer display could be 6.3 inches in size. The phone could also feature the signature alert slider.

The OnePlus Open is likely to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera department could include a 48MP main shooter, a 48MP ultra-wid lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a LiDAR sensor.

As for the price, the OnePlus Open could be priced under Rs 1,20,000. That said, there’s still confirmation required and hence, it would be best to wait for OnePlus to reveal more on this. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about OnePlus’ first foldable smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.

