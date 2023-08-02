OnePlus Open Launch Likely Delayed But For A Justifiable Reason

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 officially unveiled, all eyes are set on OnePlus. The buzz around the debut of the foldable smartphone from OnePlus is nowhere less. While previously we were told that an August launch is expected, a new development seems to indicate that we might have to hold our horses a bit longer. Keep reading to know more.

OnePlus Open Launch Pushed

Reliable tipster Max Jambor has indicated via an official X (formerly Twitter) post that the launch of the upcoming OnePlus foldable dubbed OnePlus Open has been pushed from its speculated August 29 launch window. Although this is not what we were expecting given that this is the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus and the major competitors in the market have already showcased their foldable offering for the year.

Just a few days back we got what seemed like an official confirmation from OnePlus about the “Open” moniker for its first foldable. And now we are hearing about this possible delay. According to him, this pushback has happened due to OnePlus changing its display panel supplier. Earlier, the foldable device was supposed to arrive with display technology manufactured by BOE. However, looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has decided to rely on Samsung for the OnePLus Open’s display panel. Open Launch got pushed back a bit, but no worries the delay is actually good in a way



Open was supposed to have a BOE screen but turns out it was 👎🏼 – new panels are from Samsung ✅



Stay tuned for an exciting device!

More to follow 🔜— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 1, 2023

In a lot of ways, this is a good thing and is worth the wait. For starters, Samsung displays are arguably good. Take their flagship devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the recently announced foldable devices, Smart TVs, and much more as an example, which substantiate Samsung’s capability in the display technology space. As for the OnePlus Open, being a premium device it only makes sense to turn to Samsung for the device’s display. As a brand looking to make an impact in the foldable space, that too with your very first device, you do not want to be lacking in any aspect of it.

If we circle back to the rumored specs for the OnePlus Open, the device is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an 8-inch inner foldable QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It will most likely arrive with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, previously leaked renders of the device reveal that the OnePlus Open will most likely carry over the Hasselblad partnership and include a 48MP primary camera, along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. The phone could also see several OxygenOS 13 based on Android 14 optimizations specifically curated to cater to the foldable form.

All in all, as of now, we can expect the device to arrive somewhere by the end of this year. However, we cannot comment on this as long until there’s some official confirmation from the brand. We will make sure to keep you in the loop as soon as we gain something more concrete. So, stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know your thoughts and opinions on the highly-anticipated OnePlus Open below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/SmartPrix