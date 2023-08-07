OnePlus Open Indian Price Leaked; Check It Out!

OnePlus has been making headlines for its first-ever foldable phone, the OnePlus Open every now and then. We recently got a glimpse of a ‘new’ design for it and now we have information on its price in India even though we have no clue about its launch date. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Open Price in India Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to the newly rebranded X (previously, Twitter) micro-blogging site to talk about the OnePlus phones (with their prices) this year. And this list mentions the OnePlus Open. It is suggested that the OnePlus Open will be priced under Rs 1.2 lakhs. Although, there’s no word on the exact price as of now. Out of all brands, OnePlus has the strongest lineup this year



– Nord CE 3 Lite : Under ₹20k



– Nord CE 3 : Under ₹30k



– Nord 3 : Under ₹40k



– OnePlus 11R : Under ₹50k



– OnePlus 11 : Under ₹60k



– OnePlus Open : Under ₹1.2L— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 7, 2023

If this is to be believed, don’t expect an affordable foldable phone. With this, OnePlus’ foldable device will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Oppo Find N2, the Pixel Fold, and much more. More so for the fact that it is expected open like a book.

As per recent renders, you can expect a massive rear camera hump (with three cameras) in the middle as opposed to the previously leaked renders that hinted at a OnePlus 11-like design language. The phone could have a wider aspect ratio for the bezel-less display and could include the iconic alert slider.

Talking about the specs, the camera department might have the Hasselblad branding and have a 48MP main snapper, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, along with the possibility of a LiDAR or ToF sensor. It could have an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and more.

The launch was earlier expected this month but based on what we heard recently, it could be pushed a little as OnePlus plans to change the display panel supplier. But something could happen this year! Since OnePlus is yet to reveal details about its foldable phone, it would be best to be patient and see what the company plans to do. We will let you know as soon as we get something. Therefore, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts with us on the OnePlus Open’s possible Indian pricing in the comments below.

