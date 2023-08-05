New OnePlus Open Leak Reveals Major Design Revamp

Since the day OnePlus confirmed its foray into the foldable space, it has been inarguably one of the most anticipated launches of 2023. The consistent flow of leaks and rumors has only kept the buzz alive. From the first-ever renders to the subtle hint at the “Open” moniker of the foldable phone, the OnePlus Open has managed to intrigue prospective buyers. And now, to further stir the anticipation, a new leak reveals a design overhaul for the device. Check out all the details right here!

OnePlus Open Leak Reveals New Design!

Renowned Tipster OnLeaks has shared some fresh renders for the upcoming OnePlus Open foldable phone in partnership with SmartPrix. And the new renders suggest that OnePlus is going the Oppo and Google route for the design of its debut foldable smartphone.

Right off the bat, you can see the striking resemblance of the upcoming OnePlus Open to the recently announced Google Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N2. The device is expected to “close like a book” and has a much wider aspect ratio, which is in direct contrast to its previous renders and its closest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This design change translates into a flat mid-frame with rounded edges and the iconic Alert Slider. At the back, there is a gigantic circular camera hump, which houses a triple camera system along with the Hasselblad branding. If you look close enough, you will notice a circular cutout beneath the “H” of the Hasselblad branding. This can either indicate the presence of a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor or a LiDAR sensor. Just beneath the massive camera hump, the OnePlus Open will sport the OnePlus logo.

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The smartphone will also feature a quad-speaker setup with two at the bottom and two at the top. Additionally, the bottom edge of the smartphone will house the USB Type-C port and 5G antenna bands.

Now coming to the displays, the outer display is much wider to accommodate the ‘book-like’ aspect ratio, with rounder corners and narrow even bezels throughout. It will also house the center punch-hole selfie camera. The inner foldable display will also emulate the wide aspect ratio of the device with thin uniform bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the inner selfie camera.

As for the specifications of the device, recent rumors suggest that the OnePlus Open will ship with a 7.8-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED foldable display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display. Both of these panels will be treated with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a minimum of 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

The device will most likely be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. As for the optics, expect to see a 48MP primary camera that will be complemented by a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens. The fresh set of leaks also suggests the presence of a TOF or LiDAR sensor. Along with this, you can expect the outer punch-hole camera to be 32MP while the inner could be a 20MP shooter. Expect the device to ship with Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box with optimizations and adjustments made to cater to the wide-aspect foldable form factor.

As for the launch date, if you can just recall a few days back, a new leak hinted at a delay in the launch date because of the brand shifting its display suppliers from BOE to Samsung. Earlier, it was expected to arrive on August 29.

With that being said, as of now, these are leaks and rumors, so take them with a grain of salt. We will make sure to keep you updated on all the leaks and rumors about the OnePlus Open. So, stay tuned for further updates.

Featured image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix