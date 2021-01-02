OnePlus announced the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update back in August, rolling out the stable update first to the OnePlus 8 series a couple of months ago. The OnePlus 8T was next in line and arrived with the OxygenOS 11 build out-of-the-box. The users of previous-gen phones, as well as the mid-range OnePlus Nord, have been wondering when they will get the latest OxygenOS 11 update.

The Chinese giant did announce an update schedule when it announced OxygenOS 11. It, however, did not mention the exact details for the OnePlus Nord, 7 & 7T series, and the OnePlus 6 and 6T. In an official forum post, OnePlus has now offered some much-needed clarity. And as you can tell from the title, the OnePlus Nord is next in line to get the OxygenOS 11 update.

OnePlus Nord will receive the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build next week, confirms the blog post. The company will gather feedback and push out more beta builds with new features and bug fixes. We can expect a stable rollout, in a staged manner, in the coming weeks. OxygenOS 11 will bring a new one-handed UI, dark mode upgrades, an always-on display, and Zen Mode 2.0 among other things. You can check out the new OxygenOS 11 features in action right here:

Don’t worry OnePlus 7 and 7T series users, the company did not forget about you. The blog post reveals that the company encountered a data decryption issue when posting Android 11 to these devices. It worked closely with Qualcomm to address the issue. It has since been fixed and the update is currently in closed beta testing. The OxygenOS 11 open beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will follow shortly after the Nord.

OnePlus still doesn’t share an exact rollout date, but the availability might vary based on the carrier in some locations. Also, the company will share its plans for the OnePlus 6, 6T, and the Nord N10 and N100 in the future. It is pretty disappointing to see that the company has forgotten its roots and promises only one major update for the Nord N10 and N100.