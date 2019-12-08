After a gap of 5 years, OnePlus may be all set to get back into the mid-range market next year with the launch of an all-new mid-range smartphone. This will be the company’s first mid-range phone since the OnePlus X, which launched earlier in 2015. The report comes from the generally-reliable tipster, @OnLeaks, who says that it might be marketed as the OnePlus 8 Lite rather than OnePlus X2.

91Mobiles published a few CAD-based concepts renders of the upcoming device, revealing a flat display with a center-aligned punch-hole at the top for the selfie-cam up-front. You can also see a rectangular camera housing at the back with dual-cameras and what seems to be an LED flash. Next to the main camera housing, there’s another tiny cutout for what might house a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

According to the report, OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port and display of around 6.4- or 6.5-inches in size. It will retain OnePlus’ trademark Alert Slider, but will give the 3.5mm audio port a miss. It will also reportedly get a curved-glass rear panel in a blue gradient finish. What’s more, the lack of a physical fingerprint scanner on the back may suggest that OnePlus 8 Lite might ship with an in-display sensor.

Do note that this is the first time we’re hearing about a possible OnePlus 8 Lite, and even though it comes from a reliable source, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt unless there’s any confirmation from other sources. Even if the device is in development, which could be possible because of the recently announced Snapdragon 765 chipset, these are very early reports and much could change between now and a possible launch next year. So, would you want to see OnePlus launch a new mid-range smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.

Images Courtesy: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks