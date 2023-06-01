Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Goes Official; Check out the details!

Motorola has unveiled its much-awaited Moto Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 foldable flip phones in China. The smartphones compete with the likes of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and come with the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, an AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and more. Check out the details.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch foldable Full-HD LTPO AMOLED inner display with 1400 nits of peak brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and can portray 1 billion colors. It is also HDR10+ certified. The phone sports a 3.6-inch outer AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is in a squarish clamshell design, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the back and front.

This time around, the outer screen is much bigger, more usable, and customizable. There are several features like AOD, a China-exclusive Moo live adaptive wallpaper, support for several apps, and special functionalities.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. It can offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a 12MP primary Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13MP ultrawide SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The foldable inner display is home to a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 selfie shooter.

The device packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G with dual nano SIM and e-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, and more. The smartphone runs Moto MyUI 6.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Pantone 2023 Magenta color options.

Motorola has also unveiled the vanilla Razr 40 with a smaller outer display but the same inner display. There’s support for a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1100 nits of brightness. The foldable phone also comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a bigger 4,800mAh battery, among other things. It is available in Cherry Powder, Bright Moon White, and Sky Blue Gray color options.

Price and Availability

The Moto Razr 40 5G series starts from CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 46,366). As of now, we do not have the official date of availability for the Razr 40 series. We expect Motorola to reveal that information soon. Here’s a look at the prices.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

8GB+256GB: CNY 5,699 (~ Rs 66,077)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,499 (~Rs 75,000)

Motorola Razr 40