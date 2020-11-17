OnePlus has announced a new initiative that it says will enable students and faculty members at thousands of colleges and universities in India to get discounts on the company’s smartphones and televisions. Called ‘OnePlus Education Benefits‘, the program offers a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on new OnePlus smartphones and OnePlus TVs, as well as a 5% discount on any OnePlus accessories.

On its official forum, OnePlus said that that the program covers 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. To be eligible for the discount, students and teachers will need to verify their status as a member of any of the partner institutions via Student Beans. You can check out the details on the official OnePlus Educational Benefits FAQ page.

“OnePlus Education Benefits is designed to make your purchases with OnePlus lighter on your pocket … If you are a student, we understand that every penny saved matters. If you are a teacher, this is just our little way of saying thank you for inspiring the next generation”, said the company whilst announcing the new program.

OnePlus Education Benefits is the latest initiative from the company to make itself more palatable to large sections of the Indian society that has taken a rather dim view of Chinese firms following the Galwan clashes that left several Indian soldiers dead earlier this year. The incident was followed by calls to boycott Chinese goods, resulting not only in increased sales for companies like Samsung, but also heralded the comeback of Micromax – the long-forgotten Indian smartphone brand.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnePlus