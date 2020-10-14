OnePlus step foot into the TWS earbuds market with the launch of the OnePlus Buds alongside the OnePlus Nord earlier this year. We also saw the more affordable Bullets Wireless Z make its debut back in May. Put two and two together, the OnePlus Buds Z have been unveiled today as an affordable version of the original OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus Buds Z Specifications

While the Bullets Wireless Z looked and felt similar to its elder sibling, the OnePlus Buds Z looks completely different from the company’s original TWS earbuds. These TWS earbuds slot in horizontally into the charging case, which resembles Samsung’s Galaxy Buds or Huawei FreeBuds 3i case.

The charging case sports a polished seashell pattern, with a Special Edition variant designed by Los Angeles-based artist Steve Harrington. You will get an LED battery indicator on the front and the USB Type-C port, as well as a pairing button, on the back. This button also enables the much-loved ‘Quick Switch’ feature that lets you easily jump between two paired devices.

Another major design difference is that the Buds Z feature an in-ear design, which I personally prefer, as opposed to the half-in-ear design of the original. You get three different sizes of silicone tips in the box, enabling a snug and secure fit for everyone. The earbuds have an IP55 rating as well.

OnePlus Buds Z comes equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers in comparison to the 13.4mm drivers of the original Buds. This is coupled with the company’s Bass Boost technology and 3D stereo audio powered by Dolby Atmos. These enable the Buds Z to “construct a thoroughly immersive soundstage,” as per the press release. They also support ENC (or environmental noise cancellation) to offer you a crisp voice calling experience.

As for the battery life, the OnePlus Buds Z promises 20-hour of music playback on a single charge. The 10-minute quick charge to get 3 hours of playback still holds good. The TWS earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0 and support Quick Pair technology as well.

Price and Availability

OnePlus Buds Z has been priced at Rs. 2,990 in India and will be available in 3 color variants, namely White, Gray, and a Steve Harrington special edition. It will go on sale starting from 15th October on Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website.