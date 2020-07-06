After making its entry to the smart TV segment with OnePlus TV Q1 series last September, OnePlus launched its affordable range of smart TVs in India last week. The company has now started rolling out a new software update to the Q1 series and the new OnePlus TV 55U1.

At the launch event, OnePlus introduced a few new software features to its new smart TV lineup. The company had promised to bring these features to its Q1 series and is now keeping its word.

The changes include Data Saver Plus – a feature that lets you tweak preferences to limit your data usage, OnePlus Connect app for iPhones, and Kids Mode for parental controls. Below is the official changelog:

OnePlus Connect support for iOS devices.

Data Saver Plus: An enhanced version of the Data Saver feature, this will help keep a check on data usage through bandwidth control. This will also enable data usage alerts and will monitor monthly usage.

Kids Mode: With this we introduced parental control on apps, limited watch times, and an eye protection function to provide a more kids-friendly experience on the OnePlus TV.

OxygenPlay: You can now long press any poster in the OxygenPlay homepage to see a pop-up window with information; enhanced UI

Modified Audio Output Settings Page

2 New Added picture modes – AI PQ mode, Eyes Protection Mode

Modified Log/Feedback Section

Prime Video App now stays in memory when you click home.

TV Shared Album – If you have OnePlus 7/7pro, you can sync your photos and videos to cloud and view them directly on TV.

Improved Video Player

Do keep in mind that the OTA is being rolled out in stages and hence, it might take a while before it reaches your OnePlus TV. The company promises a broader rollout in a few days.