OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched

As revealed earlier last month, there is no OnePlus 9T flagship series this year. Instead, the Chinese company has simply refreshed its gaming-centric OnePlus 9R smartphone with the T moniker and minor upgrades. OnePlus 9RT packs the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, along with a display that boasts a 600Hz touch sampling rate and an upgraded 50MP camera.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications and Features

As is the case with the T-series refresh, the OnePlus 9RT brings minor but substantial upgrades over its predecessor on the performance and camera front. The company has also slightly upgraded the display to further pitch the OnePlus 9R-series as a gaming-centric smartphone. So, without further ado, let’s check out the key specifications.

Starting off, the OnePlus 9RT features the same 6.62-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. However, it now supports a 600Hz touch sampling rate as opposed to the 240Hz touch sampling rate of its predecessor. That means OnePlus 9RT is now going to register your touches even quicker than before.

In an official teaser, the company confirmed that the 600Hz touch sampling rate, coupled with new optimizations will lead to a 57% and 47% improvement in click delay and slide delay, respectively. The phone has been developed in partnership with OnePlus’ eSports team.

Moving on to the next major upgrade, it’s the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. Unlike its flagship siblings under the OnePlus 9 series, the Snapdragon 870 chipset powered the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus 9RT now arrives with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (along with 7GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box, but will be upgradable to OxygenOS 12 in the coming weeks. Also, since OnePlus is pitching this lineup as a gaming-centric phone, you have a new five-layer cooling system onboard. There’s a 19067.44 sq. mm cooling system to keep the temperatures in check during high-performance tasks.

Next up, let’s talk about the cameras. The OnePlus 9RT packs an upgraded 50MP triple camera setup on the rear. You now have the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS as the primary lens. It is the same sensor that’s baked into the OnePlus Nord 2, an upgrade over the 48MP sensor its predecessor packs. Along with the 50MP sensor, you have a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera on the rear. You will also find a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera onboard here.

The construction and rest of the specifications remain pretty much the same as its predecessor. You have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support onboard. There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor, along with a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G to round off the connectivity options.

Price and Availability

OnePlus 9RT has been priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 38,599) for the 8GB + 128GB base variant whereas the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will cost CNY 3,499 (~Rs. 40,999) and CNY 3,799 (~Rs. 44,450) respectively.

The smartphone will be available in two color variants, namely Silver and Black. It is now up for pre-order in China and starts shipping from 19th October. There is currently no word about when the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India.