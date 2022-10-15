OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta in India

After recently releasing the open beta update of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, OnePlus has now started rolling out the same for the OnePlus 9RT in India. To recall, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in India back in January this year. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: What’s New?

The changelog for the OnePlus 9RT includes OxygenOS 13’s Aquamorphic Design with new themes and colors that are more pleasing to the eyes. The UI layers will be cleaner and there are improvements to the font for better readability. The new design includes Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which recognizes the gestures for optimized interactions.

The updated skin includes larger folders on the home screen, a new media playback control, new markup tools for screenshots, and a new Meeting Assistant for a better meeting and note-taking experience. The Always-on-Display now shows live information from music, ride-hailing, and food delivery apps.

There are enhancements for Shelf, Screencast, and earphone connectivity. Digital Wellbeing now has a Kid space to moderate their phone usage. A number of security and privacy features have also been introduced. There’s the new Pixelation feature to blur chats in screenshots, regular clearing up of the clipboard, and more.

The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 open beta update for the OnePlus 9RT is now available. You can download the ROM upgrade zip package from here, copy the same to the phone’s storage, and head to the About device settings to finally download the update. For more details, here over here.

For this, the smartphone should have the latest OxygenOS 12 version (C.07). Mind you, this is a beta update and can be prone to bugs. Do share your experience with us in the comments below if you end up downloading the update.