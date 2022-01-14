OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888, Warp Charge 65T Launched in India

At a rather dramatic virtual event, OnePlus has finally brought the OnePlus 9RT to India. The smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus 9R and brings slightly better specifications that match the high-end OnePlus 9 series. To recall, the OnePlus 9RT was first launched in China a few months ago. Here’s a look at all the details.

OnePlus 9RT: Specs and Features

The OnePlus 9RT looks a lot like the existing OnePlus 9 phones; three big camera housings placed vertically in a rectangular bump on the back panel and a punch-hole display on the front. The phone features a metal frame, much like the OnePlus 9R. It comes in subtle Hacker Black and Nano Silver color options.

The display, which is 6.62-inch in size, is a Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED one with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It also supports a 600Hz touch sampling rate, which will prove to be way quicker than its predecessor’s 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 9RT also features the high-end Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, as opposed to the Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R. The chipset has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera section has seen an upgrade too; there’s now a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper, although, follows the same old OnePlus story and stands at 16MP. There’s support for a dual-LED flash, 4K videos, slow-motion videos, Night mode, Portrait mode, Dual-view mode, and more camera features.

The OnePlus 9RT includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging and runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 with minor ColorOS tidbits.

Additionally, the phone supports 5G, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, WiFi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth version 5,2, NFC, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 9RT comes in two RAM+storage variants and here are the India prices:

8GB+128GB: Rs 42,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 46,999

With this, it competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the Realme GT, and even the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India. It will be made available via an early access sale on January 16. People can get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 by using Axis or Kotak Bank cards.