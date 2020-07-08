OnePlus has reportedly fixed the controversial x-ray vision on OnePlus 8 Pro caused due to the Photochrom filter, with the latest OxygenOS 10.5.10 update. OnePlus 8 Pro users will no longer be able to see through certain plastic materials. According to a report from XDA Developers, the update is currently rolling out for OnePlus 8 Pro customers in Europe.

In fact, OnePlus’ fix to this see-through problem isn’t as ideal as you would expect. Instead of fixing the implementation, the company has apparently switched the Photochrom filter to the wide-angle camera. It remains uncertain why OnePlus added a dedicated sensor if it was capable of achieving the same result with the usual wide-angle sensor.

Multiple users today on XDA and Twitter (@linuxct and @niklasstrommen) have noticed that the Photochrom mode in the camera app seems to be using the wide-angle camera rather than the actual color filter camera. See this video by linuxct as a demonstration. pic.twitter.com/crXmMSpd4F — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 7, 2020

Also, now that it works with just the wide-angle lens, we will have to wait to see if the company would enable the feature on other OnePlus devices with a wide-angle sensor.

In addition to adjustments in terms of camera, the update also brings improved stability, optimized power consumption & touch interaction, and June security patch. Also, take a look at the changelog below:

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Camera Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Pro only) Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Cloud service Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)

Network Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only) Improved the stability of communication Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness



Now that the update is live in Europe, we could expect the company to roll out the update to all regions in the coming weeks.