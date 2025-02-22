Firefly Will Get a New Skin in Honkai Star Rail Soon, As Per Leaks

Honkai Star Rail has finally started adding skins for characters, with March 7th’s skin being the first one in HSR 3.0, although Pom-Pom got a skin prior to her in version 2.7. Gacha players are always excited when it comes to new skins for their favorite characters, and it was a bit shocking for Honkai Star Rail to wait this long to add more skins to the game. Thankfully, a new leak on Reddit seems to bolster the idea of more skins for HSR players, and Hoyoverse seems ready to release a skin for one of the most popular Honkai Star Rail characters.

New Honkai Star Rail Firefly Skin Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

According to a leak posted on Reddit anonymously, Honkai Star Rail will add a new Firefly skin in mid-2025. Firefly is one of the most popular HSR characters, and she’s probably the most loved Stellaron Hunter as well, although Kafka might be a close second. There is no doubt that Firefly’s skin would be well appreciated by the community, as long as its a skin for Firefly and not Sam.

However, this leak comes from an anonymous source, so don’t get your hopes up too much and take it with a grain of salt. We are still waiting for Kafka‘s skin which leaked a long time back and hasn’t made it into the game yet. Hopefully, Hoyoverse will start adding new skins for popular Honkai Star Rail characters like Jing Yuan, Dan Heng, Sunday, and Ruan Mei soon.

That’s everything we currently know about upcoming skins in Honkai Star Rail. Hopefully, the leak is true and Firefly does get a new skin pretty soon. Tell us whether you would like more skins in the game down in the comments.