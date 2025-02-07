Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Sung Jinwoo’s growth is exploding in Solo Leveling Season 2 as he has started successfully clearing high-ranked gates without any help. As he went inside an A-Rank disguised as a porter, it was time for him to unleash his shadow army powers to conquer the dungeon. If you are waiting to see what Jinwoo is going to do in the next episode, find out the release date and time of Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 in your region here.

Jinwoo is about to unleash the powers of his strongest shadows against the final boss of the A-Rank dungeon. Titled “Don’t Look Down on My Guys,” Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on February 8, 2025, at 9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET).

Release time in the US: 9:30 AM PT on February 8, 2025

9:30 AM PT on February 8, 2025 Release time in the UK: 5:30 PM GMT on February 8, 2025

5:30 PM GMT on February 8, 2025 Release time in Australia: 4:30 AM AEDT on February 9, 2025

4:30 AM AEDT on February 9, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 1:30 AM PHT on February 9, 2025

1:30 AM PHT on February 9, 2025 Release time in India: 11:00 PM IST on February 8, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 Countdown

If you don’t find your region above, this countdown timer will help you keep track of the Episode 6 release time.

Countdown to Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Solo Leveling S2E6 is live now. You can stream the latest episode on Crunchyroll right now!

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 6?

Jinwoo has made up his mind to explore a new gate while he waits to get his new rank. This marks the start of the Hunters Guild arc, which has been going on for two episodes. Jinwoo, disguised as a porter, enters as part of the mining team and now has to face the mighty Orc as the final boss of this dungeon.

So, as usual, get ready for an action-packed ride where Jinwoo’s shadow army will face Karlagan’s orc army. Pss..in the end, you can expect a new shadow recruitment.

To stream the newest episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 as soon as they are released globally, you can head to Crunchyroll and Prime Video. The sequel will be released on other top anime streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, and more, much later.