Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Monster Hunter Wilds is the most ambitious installment in the franchise from Capcom, featuring an open world with mounts and hundreds of new monsters. The game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox simultaneously in the U.S., however, other regions will see a delay between the releases on all the platforms. To help you track the launch, we have a Monster Hunter Wilds countdown timer with the exact release date and time in different regions.

Image Credit: Capcom (via X/@monsterhunter)

Monster Hunter Wilds will officially be released on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM PST for PC and consoles at the same time. The game became available for pre-loading around 48 hours before the release. Check our Monster Hunter Wilds pre-load guide to learn how. Here is the release date and time for Monster Hunter Wilds for select region around the world.

USA PST : 09:00 PM on February 27, same for PC and Consoles

: 09:00 PM on February 27, same for PC and Consoles USA CST : 11:00 PM on February 27 for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 11:00 PM on February 27 for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 USA EST : 12:00 AM on February 28, same for PC and Consoles .

: 12:00 AM on February 28, same for PC and Consoles . Brazil BRT : 02:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 02:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 UK GMT : 05:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 05:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 France CET : 06:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 06:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Egypt EET : 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Finland EET : 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Germany CET : 06:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 06:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Saudi Arabia AST : 08:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 08:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 UAE GST : 09:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 09:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 India IST : 10:30 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 10:30 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 South Africa SAST : 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 07:00 AM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 South Korea KST : 02:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 02:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Japan JST : 02:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 02:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 Singapore SGT : 01:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

: 01:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28 New Zealand NZDT: 06:00 PM for PC and 12:00 AM for Consoles on February 28

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Countdown Timer

Having different time zones can be confusing, so here is a countdown timer for the Monster Hunter Wilds official release. Wait for the countdown to hit zero and jump into the game right away!

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

So that’s it. Now you can be on time for the Monster Hunter Wilds release. Excited to slay monsters in the open world? Tell us in the comments below.