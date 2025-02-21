Fisch Mariana’s Veil Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Are you ready to explore a major new area in Fisch? After two mini-updates, the highly anticipated ‘Mariana’s Veil’ update is merely days away in Fisch. This will be a game-changing update for fishing enthusiasts, so, don’t miss the launch. If you eagerly await it with bated breath, we have you covered with the Fisch ‘Mariana’s Veil’ update release date and time for your region, plus a countdown timer in this guide.

The Mariana’s Veil update in Fisch will be released on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT. Earlier, the game had an event countdown at Moosewood for the update. However, it was later removed before the Ashfall live event, but it is now back at Roslit Bay. You don’t need to open Fisch every time you want to see the countdown, though. Below, we have mentioned the Fisch Mariana’s Veil update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : 8:00 AM ET, February 22

: 8:00 AM ET, February 22 Brazil : 10:00 AM BRT, February 22

: 10:00 AM BRT, February 22 Europe : 2:00 PM CET, February 22

: 2:00 PM CET, February 22 Russia : 4:00 PM MSK, February 22

: 4:00 PM MSK, February 22 India : 6:30 PM IST, February 22

: 6:30 PM IST, February 22 Philippines : 10:00 PM Manila Time, February 22

: 10:00 PM Manila Time, February 22 China : 9:00 PM CST, February 22

: 9:00 PM CST, February 22 Japan : 10:00 PM JST, February 22

: 10:00 PM JST, February 22 Australia : 12:00 AM AEDT, February 23

: 12:00 AM AEDT, February 23 New Zealand: 2:00 AM NZDT, February 23

While the Fisch event page and our guide include the scheduled release time, please be aware that some unexpected bugs or maintenance could cause delays. Since this is not a live event like Ashfall, the update might not be immediately available at the said time. So, make sure you are prepared for last-time delays.

Nonetheless, here is a dedicated countdown timer for the Mariana’s Veil update to keep you hyped and up-to-date with the upcoming update’s release:

Fisch Mariana’s Veil Update Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The new Mariana’s Veil update should now be live in Fisch! Enjoy discovering the new area!

With today’s minor update, we finally know that the Mariana’s Veil will be available outside Roslit Bay, where the Ashfall event is underway right now. It will be a recreation of the real-life Mariana Trench.

Furthermore, we know that a long locked bunker opened on Birch Cay, close to Mushgroove Swamp and it houses some hints for the upcoming area in Fisch. Here, we see two images that indicate the interiors of Mariana’s Veil.

Image Credit: Fisch/ Roblox (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

The images somehow hint that the location will be accessible either through an underwater cave like Desolate Deep. According to the official sneaks, there will be a massive locked gate that you must open to enter a new location. And of course, behind the gate, we see a pool of lava.

What we can confirm is more rods and fishes for you to catch. Just like we got new rods in Atlantis, Mariana’s Veil update will introduce more rods when it releases. However, they might be the most expensive rods so far, given we have broken the bank for Atlantis ones.

Moreover, we can expect to get more Fisch codes for free rewards with the next update. It is almost certain that Fisch developers always share new codes with the major updates.