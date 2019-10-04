The OnePlus 7T was only recently launched, and the OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t even launched yet, but we already have a leak for the Chinese smartphone maker’s plans for next year’s OnePlus 8 thanks to a set of renders for the new device.

The leaked renders were shared by famed leakster OnLeaks, and they show off a device that’s very similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, except for a few changes. For starters, the renders show off a punch-hole selfie camera in the OnePlus 8, unlike the pop-up camera found in the OnePlus 7 Pro. While this will make the display less immersive than that on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the removal of the pop-up module would free up space inside the phone for a larger battery, or maybe even wireless charging hardware.

So… Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already…😏 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKG — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 3, 2019

OnePlus has long maintained that it’s not offering wireless charging on its flagships because the charging speeds are really slow (and OnePlus is all about that speed, after all). However, wireless charging has come a long way, and companies are already offering phones with support for 30W wireless charging — that might make OnePlus reconsider its decision with the OnePlus 8 next year. It also falls in line with rumours that the OnePlus 8 will, in fact, come with wireless charging support.

OnLeaks says that the renders were made based on “detailed schematics as disclosed by the company insider.” If the renders are accurate (and OnLeaks has an impressive track record of this), the OnePlus 8’s dimensions are expected to be 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 7 Pro, and also slightly thinner — let’s just hope the battery doesn’t take the hit for this reduced thickness.