After OnePlus 12 Design Leak, We Now Have a Look at Its Entire Spec Sheet

The OnePlus 12 has been featured in the news every now and then, generating a lot of anticipation before its expected launch later this year. After we saw its leaked design renders, we now have access to all of its specifications, thanks to a tip by famous leaker OnLeaks. Dive into the details below to know what the next-gen OnePlus flagship will be like.

OnePlus 12 Specs Leaked

OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has revealed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will be released a little earlier during the Snapdragon Summit in October. The presence of the new high-end Snapdragon SoC is nothing surprising and has been rumored in the past too.

We can expect the same 6.7-inch screen size for the OnePlus 12 (also seen with the OnePlus 11). This will be an AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, which will be backed by enhanced LTPO technology for better battery optimizations.

The smartphone is said to have support for up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, sticking to the usual formula before it eventually launches a phone with a whopping 24GB of RAM. There could be a bigger 5,400mAh battery as opposed to the OnePlus 11 with support for 100W fast charging. This will come along with 50W wireless charging too.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and the signature alert slider. Talking about the design, it will share a resemblance with its predecessor and go for a glossy finish and thinner bezels. The price is totally under the wraps but it could match the OnePlus 11 pricing.

Source: OnLeaks

As for the cameras, the Hasselblad-OnePlus partnership will continue and we can get a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. There are high chances that the telephoto lens could double as the rumored periscope lens or that might be a standalone sensor for much better-zooming capabilities for OnePlus to take on the likes of Samsung. A 32MP selfie shooter will most likely be a part of the package.

OnePlus is likely to introduce the OnePlus 12 in December in China, which will be followed by a global launch in early 2024. We are yet to get proper details on this, so, it would be best to wait and watch. We will be sure to give you the necessary updates, so, stick around!

Featured Image: OnePlus 11