OnePlus 12 First Renders Are Here; Check Them Out!

OnePlus has now been making headlines for its next-gen flagship, the OnePlus 12. We have already heard about the possible specs and the launch timeline and now, it’s time to say hello to the first OnePlus 12 renders, which throw light on a major and interesting addition. Check them out right below.

This Could Be the OnePlus 12!

Popular tipster OnLeaks (in partnership with Smartprix) has shared some OnePlus 12 renders in glossy black (more colors expected), which showcase a OnePlus 11-like design. So, there’s the massive circular camera bump in the top left corner and an almost no-bezel look for the display.

You will also find the Hasselblad branding, showing OnePlus’ committed partnership with the imaging brand. But what might prove a head-turner is the inclusion of a new camera that sits separately outside the camera bump. This is most likely a periscope lens, which has been rumored to make its entry on a OnePlus phone this year. This will help up the brand’s zooming capabilities, which currently are restricted to 2x optical zoom and can’t be raved about.

Source: OnLeaks/Smartprix

The inclusion of a periscope lens now appears like a reality, especially when Apple is also expected to include one with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. It remains to be seen what really happens. OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 12 in December (first in China), so, we can expect proper confirmation on this around the same time.

As for the other details, the OnePlus 11 successor is looking at upgrades by most likely drawing power from the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset expected in October. We can expect a 2K curved display with a high refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, and a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP primary one, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. A 32MP selfie shooter could be included too.

Since the launch is still a few months away, it would be best to take the aforementioned details with a pinch of salt and wait for OnePlus’ word on it. We won’t forget to update you on the matter, so stick around! Also, do share your thoughts on the OnePlus 12 design in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/Smartprix