OnePlus 12 Launch Date and Key Specs Emerge Online

The upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus, expected to be named OnePlus 12, is generating significant buzz among fans. With possible hardware (including the cameras) and software upgrades, the device is looking promising. Now, in a new turn of events, a new leak has seemingly confirmed the launch date and key specs of the device. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 12 Details Revealed Online!

As per Weibo tipster experience more, the OnePlus 12 is slated to launch in December 2023. This is a bit early considering that the OnePlus 11 arrived in January 2023. It appears that OnePlus is planning to release two flagship models within a single year, which is a first for the company. Unfortunately, the exact date of the launch has not yet been announced. It’s likely that the device will first be introduced in China.

In addition, the tipster has corroborated some of the previously speculated specifications for the device. You can expect to find a 2K Samsung curved display with ultra-narrow bezels and the powerful upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset expected in October.

OnePlus is also expected to continue its partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras. The back panel could feature a symmetrical circular camera bump with three lenses. There could be a 50MP Sony IMX9 primary camera, accompanied by a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP periscopic telephoto lens. The front camera will be located in a center punch-hole cutout.

To ensure that you can use your device for extended periods without interruption, the device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired fast charging support. Other details include the possibility of a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display and higher RAM and onboard memory options. It will also ship with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

We are still months away from the prospective launch of the device. Hence, as of now, we urge you to take these developments with a grain of salt and keep an eye on this space to stay updated on the latest developments on OnePlus 12. Until then, comment your thoughts on the upcoming OnePlus flagship down below.

Featured Image: OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition