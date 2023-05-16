OnePlus 12 Finally Set to Get a Long-Awaited Camera Upgrade

The next OnePlus flagship might bring a significant camera upgrade that fans have wanted all along. The OnePlus 12 is expected to pack all the customary flagship bells and whistles. However, the highlight will likely be the camera department; putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s flagship. That said, let’s check out the details below.

OnePlus 12 to Include a Periscope Lens

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) spotted OnePlus testing a periscope (camera) arrangement on their phones with the “SM8650” chipset lineup. This phone is likely the upcoming OnePlus 12 as the serial number mentioned belongs to the Snapdragon Gen 3 processor.

Another well-known tipster Max Jambor also chimed in to substantiate Digital Chat Station’s claims. In a recent tweet, the tipster claimed that a periscope lens has been in development for some time. The OnePlus 10 Pro was tested with one but that variant never made it to the market.

This indicates that OnePlus is getting serious about its Zoom game and is planning to take its optics to the next level with the OnePlus 12 in partnership with Hasselblad. OnePlus has been testing periscope lenses for quite a while now. There were some periscope models of the 10 Pro too https://t.co/2h2QybEVyb — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 15, 2023

The regular telephoto cameras that we have seen in the OnePlus flagships so far are not something to write home about. They are mediocre at best. Even with the OnePlus 11, you only get 2x optical zoom, beyond which the phone uses digital zoom and the quality isn’t that great. A dedicated periscope lens in OnePlus 12 will solve this issue by leaps and bounds.

As for those worried about thickness and weight, the smartphone can remain thin without needing to compromise on zooming capabilities and picture quality. This is what gives the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung S23 Ultra an edge over OnePlus right now. Both smartphones feature 5x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom, respectively.

Apart from OnePlus, Digital Chat Station in the Weibo post indicates that Realme is also likely to include a periscope lens in its upcoming high-end smartphone(s). So if you are a Realme fan, you have got something to be excited about as well.

While we have something to look forward to, it’s still too early to draw a conclusion. So, take this leak with a grain of salt for now and wait for more information to surface. The OnePlus 12 will likely be unveiled early in 2024.

Featured image: OnePlus 11 Jupiter Edition