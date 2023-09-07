New OnePlus 12 Renders Show a Changed Rear Camera Design

OnePlus’ next flagship, possibly the OnePlus 12 will make an official entry in a few months and it would make sense for rumors to keep on flowing. The latest one is in the form of new renders, which showcase some design changes for the rear camera setup. Have a look at it below.

OnePlus 12 Renders Leaked Again

The new OnePlus 12 renders, courtesy of OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) show some changes to the rear camera arrangement. While retaining the big circular design and looking like the one on the OnePlus 11, this one will feature the revamped ‘H’ branding, dropping the big ‘Hasselblad’ one. I feel this looks cleaner and calls for a minimal look.

Another change is the removal of the small steel plate, which was present in the earlier renders. It was suggested that this housed the rumored periscope lens. I don’t know if OnePlus plans on dismissing this inclusion or will position it somewhere else. For those who don’t know, the company also plans to jump onto the ‘periscope lens on a phone‘ bandwagon for better zooming capabilities. It could be a 64MP lens with an OmniVision OV64B sensor. Even the iPhone 15 Pro Max is highly expected to have the same.

Source: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Besides this, we expect a curved display with a center-placed punch-hole, the signature alert slider, and a sandstone-finish black color option (more expected too) for the upcoming OnePlus 12.

As for the specs, it is suggested that the next OnePlus flagship will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with improved LTPO tech, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. It will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset scheduled to arrive next month. You could get up to 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a bigger 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and more.

The OnePlus 12 is expected in December or early 2024, probably in January. However, we lack concrete details on this and hence, will have to wait for something to appear. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned. What are your thoughts on the rumored design changes for the OnePlus 12? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnePlus 11