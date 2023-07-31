New OnePlus 12 Leak Hint at the Presence of a Periscope Lens

The OnePlus 12 is being rumored for a while now even though the launch is months away. To keep up the excitement alive, we now have details on its cameras, which hint at a major upgrade, reiterating what we have heard before! Here’s a look at what to expect.

OnePlus 12 Camera Details Leaked

Popular leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed that the OnePlus 12 will have a triple camera setup at the back. This is said to include a 50MP main snapper with OIS support and a 1/1.4-inch Sony IMX9xx sensor.

This will be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP periscope lens (much like the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max), which will be the main highlight and the rumored upgrade. The lens will support an OmniVision OV64B sensor and a 3x optical zoom. To recall, the OnePlus 11 supports a 2x optical zoom, so, this could be a nice upgrade to the OnePlus 12’s zooming capabilities. Although, up to 10x zoom would be preferable.

It remains to be seen how OnePlus enhances this aspect. Additionally, the device will have the Hasselblad branding with improvements to post-processing and other elements. There’s no word on the front camera of the OnePlus 12 but it could be rated at 32MP.

As for the other specs, you can expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with improved LTPO technology, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. On the design front, things will be akin to the OnePlus 11, so, don’t expect a lot of changes.

Source: OnLeaks

The pricing still remains unknown but it could be similar to the price bracket its predecessor falls in. The OnePlus 12 is expected in December and hence, we have a lot of time before the official unveiling. It would be best to treat these details as rumors and just wait for something concrete. Stay tuned for more updates. Also, do you think the OnePlus 12 could bring about a significant improvement to its cameras? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks