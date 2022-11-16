OnePlus 11 Now Confirmed to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

After Oppo, Motorola, and Xiaomi confirmed that their upcoming flagships will be powered by the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, OnePlus has also provided some details about its next-gen premium phone. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 11 Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

A Weibo post by OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This corroborates past rumors. Up until now, the Oppo Find X6 series, the Motorola X40, and the upcoming Xiaomi 13 are confirmed to get the chipset.

Even the upcoming iQOO 11 will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone. One of the Vivo phones from its upcoming X90 series (possibly the Vivo X90 Pro+) is also confirmed to feature the new chipset.

OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus 11 will come with a mobile light-chasing open platform. This is for the hardware-based ray-tracing, which will enhance the elements like shadows, reflections, and more of a game for realistic visuals. This will be based on Oppo’s efforts to provide hardware-based ray tracing to mobile devices, in collaboration with Qualcomm.

As for other details, we have some rumors with us. The OnePlus 11 is rumored to come with a slightly different design, which will include a huge rear camera hump in the shape of a semi-circle. The leaked renders have hinted at a punch-hole screen.

It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be three cameras at the back, including a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. Much like its predecessor, the Hasselblad branding will remain. The OnePlus 11 is also likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and run Android 13, among other things.

However, there’s no word on when the OnePlus 11 will launch. This could happen in early 2023 if it is to become one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. That said, we are awaiting official confirmation and therefore, it’s best to wait. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned for more details.

Featured Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix