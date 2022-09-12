First OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Show a New Design; Here’s the Look!

OnePlus has already launched its 2022 flagships in the form of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T and it seems like it is now focusing on the 2023 flagship model, purportedly called the OnePlus 11 Pro. Its first renders have now surfaced and we might get to see something different. Check it out!

This Could Be the OnePlus 11 Pro!

Popular leakster Evan Blass aka OnLeaks (in collaboration with Smartprix) has shared some images of the alleged OnePlus 11 Pro, giving us an early look at the same. The images showcase a new and different design, which appears like a twist to the OnePlus 10 Pro design.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is seen with a huge circular rear camera hump placed like a semi-circle in the top left. The setup is seen including three cameras and an LED flash. OnePlus may also continue its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 11 Pro as well.

Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix

The front has a bezel-less display with a possible punch-hole but we don’t where exactly it will reside. There’s the OnePlus-proprietary alert slider too, which was missing from the OnePlus 10T. Maybe, only the Pro models will end up getting them.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is seen in the classic black color and we can expect more colorways too. It is also suggested that OnePlus might now introduce only the Pro and “T” models and might let go of the vanilla models. However, this is just an assumption and concrete details on this are still awaited.

As for the spec sheet, it’s a little too early to have proper details. But, we can expect the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, faster-charging speeds (most likely 150W), improved cameras, and much more. The OnePlus 11 Pro could launch in the first half of next year, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro and even the OnePlus 9 series but we would still need something from OnePlus to get a better idea. Since the leaks have just started pouring in, expect more details before the final reveal.

We will keep you posted on whatever news we hear about the OnePlus 11 Pro. So, stay tuned, and do tell us whether or not you like the OnePlus 11 Pro leaked design in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix