OnePlus 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W Fast Charging, and More Leaked

OnePlus is now making headlines for the next-gen OnePlus 11 Pro, which can be expected at the beginning of next year. Its design was recently brought to notice and now we have a look at the OnePlus 11 Pro’s possible spec sheet. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus 11 Pro Specs Leaked

The new information comes from reputed leakster OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles). The OnePlus 11 Pro is said to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. We expect Qualcomm to introduce the chipset at its annual Summit, scheduled for November this year. We can expect up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recall, the OnePlus 10T is the first OnePlus phone to support 16GB of RAM.

The upcoming OnePlus phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. As for the cameras, we can expect a slight upgrade with a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix

However, the front snapper could stand at 16MP instead of 32MP. OnePlus is expected to introduce the OnePlus 11 Pro with the Hasselblad branding with an improved Hasselblad Camera, Nightscape mode, enhanced noise reduction, and more camera features.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 Pro could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging instead of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 80W fast charging tech. Although, 150W would have made more sense since the OnePlus 10T also has it. Expect OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos, 5G, and more.

As for the design, the smartphone is expected to sport a different design with a massive circular camera hump arranged like a semi-circle. This feels more like an amalgamation of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is expected to come with the OnePlus-proprietary alert slider too.

Since confirmed details aren’t available at the moment, it’s best to treat the aforementioned as a leak and wait for more details. We can expect official details to start arriving soon. So, stay tuned for more information.

Featured Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix