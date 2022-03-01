OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India and Globally by March-End

Ever since the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China in January earlier this year, we have awaited its arrival globally, including in India. Previous rumors have hinted at a March or April launch, in line with the OnePlus 9 series global launch. Now, OnePlus has corroborated this by revealing that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally by the end of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro Coming to India this March

In a recent blog post highlighting OnePlus’ 2021 journey and updates for 2022, the company announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India, North America, and Europe by the end of March. Although, an exact launch date is still unknown. We can expect to learn more details pretty soon.

It is further revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be up for a hands-on experience at the ongoing MWC 2022 event for people to have a look at the phone in person.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s global variant will be similar to the one in China. It will have a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ flexible curved LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, AOD support, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The camera department features the Hasselblad branding, and the OnePlsu 10 Pro comes with a new Hasselblad Pro mode. There’s a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with an FoV of 150 degrees, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and up to 3.3x zoom in tow here. You will also find a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The various camera features include Fisheye mode, 12-bit RAW photos, OnePlus Billion Color Solution for 10-bit color photography, 8K videos, and more.

Additionally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The difference is that the global variant will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 as opposed to ColorOS 12.

In addition to this, OnePlus has announced a few more plans for 2022. It has revealed that it will introduce a new “retail experience” in India, which will allow users to order a OnePlus device online and immediately pick it up from the OnePlus offline store for a better experience.

The company will also grow its product lines in Canada and Mexico while increasing its global presence by setting foot in South America, more parts of Asia, and more. More 5G products and new IoT products (both in existing and new categories) will be also be released this year.