OnePlus 10 with Dimensity 9000 SoC to Undergo Global Testing Soon: Report

OnePlus has confirmed to launch its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone in China, and today, we even saw the company officially reveal the design of the device. While the launch of the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed, there are fewer to no words on the launch of the standard OnePlus 10, as of now. However, a new report hints that OnePlus is currently testing a flagship smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which could be the standard OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10: Details

According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus is currently working on a smartphone with the MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, which was unveiled late last year. It is an octa-core processor based on the 4nm architecture with support for the latest ARM Mali-G710 GPU. Earlier reports suggested that the first smartphones packing the said processor will start releasing in the first quarter of 2022.

Now, the publication has learned from tipster Yogesh Brar that OnePlus is working on a smartphone with the Dimensity 9000 SoC and will soon start testing the device with its new unified OxygenOS-ColorOS platform. Furthermore, the report suggests that the standard OnePlus 10 will launch sometime in mid-2022.

So, the OnePlus 10 series will include the higher-end OnePlus 10 Pro, which will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the vanilla OnePlus 10 with the Dimensity 9000 chipset. While you can check out the expected specs and features of the OnePlus 10 Pro here, details about the standard OnePlus 10 are scarce at the moment.

However, we will make sure to keep you in the loop and share more updates about the device once they are revealed. So, keep an eye on our website in the coming days.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks