MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship Chipset Arrives to Rival High-End Snapdragon Chips

MediaTek, at its 2021 Summit, has announced the new Dimensity 9000 flagship chip. It is the world’s first TSMC chip that is based on the 4nm process, which is claimed to improve performance and power efficiency. The new MediaTek chipset is also said to be competing with the high-end Snapdragon (even the upcoming Snapdragon 898), Samsung, and Apple chipsets. Let’s take a look at the details.

New MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chip Announced

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses an Arm Cortex X2 Ultra-core that clocks up to 3.05GHz, making it the first chip to use one. It also includes 3 Cortex -A710 Super cores clocked at up to 2.85GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores. There’s support for the latest Arm Mali-G710 graphics processor and a new ray-tracking SDK, which will make room for new graphic techniques and visual improvements.

The new chip supports LPDDR5 RAM with speeds up to 750Mbps. It gets support for a 5th generation AI processing unit (APU), which is meant to improve gaming, AI-multimedia, and camera performance. It also has 14MB of cache, which is said to improve performance by 7% and bandwidth consumption by 25%.

As for the camera department, the new chip includes an 18-bit HDR-ISP, which can capture HDR videos via three cameras at the same time whilst ensuring power efficiency. It is also the world’s first chip to come with support for 320MP cameras.

The Dimensity 9000 comes with a 5G modem that complies with the 3GPP Release-16 standard and supports sub-6GHz 5G with the download speed of up to 7Gbps with 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300Mhz). It is also the only 5G smartphone modem to use R16 UL Enhancement Tx Switching for both SUL and NR UL-CA-based connections. The chip gets UltraSave 2.0 new-gen power-saving capability.

It is suggested (via GSMArena) that the new chip has surpassed the Geekbench scores of an Android flagship chip (most likely Snapdragon 888). The Dimensity 9000 has reportedly also attained multi-core scores similar to the A15 Bionic chipset. With this, MediaTek can once again beat Qualcomm and other chipmakers in the high-end segment too.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.3 (a first for a chip), Wi-Fi 6E with 2 times better performance efficiency, Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio, and new Beidou III-B1C GNSS support.

The first smartphone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip will arrive in Q1, 2022 globally.

In addition to this, MediaTek has announced the Pentonic 2000 flagship smart TV chip, which will power the next-gen 8K TVs. It uses TSMC’s 7nm process, supports 8K 120Hz displays, has an integrated 8K 120Hz MEMC engine, and more.