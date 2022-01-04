OnePlus 10 Pro Design Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch; Here’s a First Look!

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been making a few headlines over the past few weeks. Although we have seen the upcoming flagship device in high-quality renders, we were not sure if OnePlus would reveal the phone with the previously leaked design. However, OnePlus has now revealed how the OnePlus 10 Pro will look like, and here’s your first look at the upcoming flagship.

OnePlus 10 Pro Design Confirmed, New Colors Unveiled

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, after confirming the launch timeline of the OnePlus 10 Pro, recently took to Twitter to reveal one of the first official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Lau shared an image, showcasing the OnePlus 10 Pro’s new design, and if you have been following the leaks, you might not be surprised as it looks much like we expected. We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. pic.twitter.com/M3i5kSHa28— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 4, 2022

The image shows the OnePlus 10 Pro with a huge, square camera bump with rounded edges and the Hasselblad branding. Yes, OnePlus is retaining its partnership with Hasselblad, which started with last year’s OnePlus 9 series. Although it looks pretty different from previous OnePlus models, the camera design is pretty similar to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra‘s Contour Cut design.

It also shows a triple-camera setup and the OnePlus branding at the back. While the camera configuration is unknown, it is expected to include a primary 48MP camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Moreover, the device is rumored to feature pro-level zooming capabilities, with support for up to 3.3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

OnePlus has also revealed the color variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro, following Lau’s tweet. A tweet reveals that the device will get two new colorways, namely Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The tweet also confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC inside, as revealed previously. Meet the two stunning color variants of the #OnePlus10Pro – Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Which is your favorite?— OnePlus (@oneplus) January 4, 2022

Moreover, rumors suggest that it could sport up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, and more. The OnePlus 10 Pro is highly expected to launch on January 11 in China. It will be followed by a release in other markets, but a timeline has not been confirmed. However, if recent rumors are to be believed, OnePlus might launch the device in India sooner than expected.

So, how do you like the new design of the OnePlus 10 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!