OnePlus 10 Pro Will Launch in January 2022, Confirms Pete Lau

A number of rumors and leaks regarding the OnePlus 10 series have surfaced lately, giving us an idea as to how the 2022 OnePlus flagships will be like. While not all details are confirmed, the latest information (courtesy of OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau) that has popped up officially confirms the launch timeline of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in January 2022

Lau recently shared a post on the Chinese social platform Weibo, revealing that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in January 2022. Although he did not reveal the exact launch date of the device, we can expect the company to unveil the device(s) during the CES 2022 event, which is set to kick off on January 5.

Following this, OnePlus’ official Weibo account also confirmed the news saying, “OnePlus 10 Pro is coming soon.” Also, as you can notice, there is no mention of the standard OnePlus 10. Well, that’s because it’s likely that the Chinese giant will only unveil the Pro variant next month. The standard variant may arrive at a later date. And reputable tipster Max Jambor seems to corroborate that in a recent tweet.

Talking about the specs and features of the OnePlus 10 series, we have seen a myriad of reports, tipping the phones’ details, including the full spec sheet of the 10 Pro. Apart from this, the company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will be one of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones.

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to get a new design with a huge rear camera bump. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, OnePlus might also launch a 6GB + 128GB variant, especially, for the Indian market.

Coming to the cameras, the device is reported to rock a triple-camera setup at the back with support for pro-zooming capabilities. These will include a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for 3.3x zoom. Moreover, the company is expected to replace the 16MP selfie shooter, which is there on the OnePlus 9 series, with an improved 32MP sensor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, as per recent rumors, could be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which will be an upgrade from the current 65W fast charging. The device is expected to run the Android 12-based Unified OxygenOS-ColorOS. As for the standard OnePlus 10 device, there is not much known about it as of now. Nonetheless, we can expect the device to have similar specs and features as its elder sibling, though we could see a smaller screen, a smaller battery, and a few changes in the camera department of the standard model.

Are you excited about the next-gen flagship devices from OnePlus? Would you upgrade your current OnePlus device to the upcoming models? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks