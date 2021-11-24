OnePlus 10 Pro Full Specs Leaked; Here’s What to Expect

The upcoming OnePlus 10 series, specifically the OnePlus 10 Pro, has been making headlines lately. In addition to the past information we have received about the device (including the possible launch date and camera details), the latest leak gives us a proper look at the OnePlus 10 Pro spec sheet.

OnePlus 10 Pro Spec Sheet Seemingly Revealed

Popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles brings us the OnePlus 10 Pro’s specifications and more details. The new information reveals that the phone will include a huge square-shaped rear camera bump, a punch-hole screen, and a Hasselblad branding. While this is in line with the previous design leaks, the “Hasselblad” branding detail is new. So… Following my #OnePlus10Pro design leak, today I bring you the full and official specs sheet of the upcoming #OnePlus Flagship!…



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/Huq8ZIMqZx

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous rumors suggested that it could be a curved screen, much like the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 800-series chip, which will succeed the Snapdragon 888.

The device will come in two RAM/storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It will support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There are chances that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a third 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, much like it happened last year, for the Indian market.

As for the cameras, the report hints at three rear cameras: a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for up to 3.3x zoom. This is similar to the recent rumor about the zoom capabilities of the 10 Pro. With this, OnePlus will skip on the monochrome camera, which was present on the 10 Pro predecessor. There might be another change onboard; the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to get a 32MP front snapper, thus, ditching its standard 16MP configuration.

Additionally, the smartphone will get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Although, 125W fast charging could make it to the device as well. An IP68 rating is also expected. It is most likely to run Android 12 with a unified OxygenOS-ColorOS skin on top.

As for the vanilla OnePlus 10, it could share most of the specs with its Pro counterpart. However, it might get a smaller flat screen, a smaller battery, and some changes on the camera front.

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to launch in early 2022 (January or February) in China first. A global launch might take place in March or April. That said, OnePlus still hasn’t confirmed these details and it’s best to wait for an official word.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/Twitter