OnePlus Open Spotted with Actress Anushka Sharma

OnePlus is highly expected to launch its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open in October and it would be safe to say that the brand will market it heavily. As part of this, the phone has now made its first appearance with Indian actress Anushka Sharma, which is bound to fuel our anticipation. Here’s a look at the details.

Oh, Wait, It’s the OnePlus Open!

Tipster OnLeaks (via SlashLeaks) has acquired a few images and videos of the Indian actress Anushka Sharma in the car with the highly rumored OnePlus Open. This was captured by the famous paparazzi, Viral Bhayani. In the video, you can see how Sharma has held the foldable phone in her hands, which doesn’t seem to have leaked unknowingly. Sooooooo obviously on purpose… I mean, who the hell with such an ultra secret prototype in his hands holds it and poses like that in public?! C'mon @OnePlus…🤣🤣🤣 #OnePlus #OnePlusFold @Slashleaks 👉🏻 https://t.co/LwwzsgkamA pic.twitter.com/pjQvPE4S1W— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 29, 2023

In fact, this looks like a marketing campaign to amp up the hype right at the time when OnePlus has started to tease its first foldable smartphone. It recently revealed the name of the phone in a rather cryptic manner.

The phone is seen with a big round camera hump at the back with a Galaxy Z Fold 5-like folding mechanism. This is something that has been leaked in the past renders too. It will also have Hasselblad-backed cameras (which will have the ‘H’ branding) and the famous alert slider.

As for the specs, the OnePlus Open is likely to include an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch secondary screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging. On the camera front, you can expect a 48MP main shooter, a 48MP ultra-wid lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a LiDAR sensor.

OnePlus’ foldable smartphone could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakhs and might launch on October 19. Nothing is clear for now but if this becomes true, we can soon expect an official announcement. We will keep you in the loop, so, stay tuned.

Featured Image: OnePlus Open Render via OnLeaks