Samsung is gearing up to launch an array of products at its Galaxy Unpacked event in just two days. However, we have seen several renders, leaks, and even a hands-on video of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Now, the features, price, and official renders of the device have leaked through an Amazon listing.

As per recent sightings, Amazon France allegedly listed the Galaxy Buds 2 ahead of the launch on August 11. The listing, which is currently live on the French Amazon website, shows the official renders of the earbuds. It shines a light on the key features of Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Buds 2: Specs and Features (Leaked)

The listing reveals the Galaxy Buds 2 will come in three colors – white, black, and green. Although the black and green models are shown to boast the much-anticipated dual-tone design, where the color of the charging case’s insides matches the earbuds’ color, the white model looks to come in a single-color design.

Other than this, as per the product details section, the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a “minimalist and ergonomic” design. Moreover, it also mentions that earbuds come with active noise reduction (ANC) and surround sound support. It also offers up to 29 hours of battery life and support wireless charging.

We, however, already know that the device will be able to deliver 18 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) turned on and 28 hours with ANC turned off. Plus, there will be a 61mAh battery inside each of the buds and the charging case will carry a 472mAh battery.

Apart from these, the Galaxy Buds 2 will boast a pair of 11mm drivers, including an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Plus, it will support Bluetooth 5.2, feature a 3-mic setup, and will be IPX7 rated for water and dust resistance.

It will weigh around 51.5g and have dimensions of 50 x 50 x 28mm. Furthermore, in the “technical description” section, the Buds 2 will be compatible with phones running Android 7 or above and iPhones running iOS 10 or above. It will come with 2 years of warranty.

Price

As for the price, we have already seen the alleged price of the Galaxy Buds 2 earlier this month. So, as per the previous leak, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced at $159 in the US. However, the Amazon France listing shows the European price of the device after adding VAT (Value Added Tax). The official price of the earbuds in France will be €168.17 (~Rs. 14,685). The listing also mentions that the product will launch on August 11.

Samsung, other than the Galaxy Buds 2, is preparing to launch its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices and the new Galaxy Watch 4 Series with the new Samsung One UI Watch skin based on Wear OS at its August 11 event. We will cover the event and bring you every detail later this week, so stay tuned for more information.