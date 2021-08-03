Ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 11, we have seen the entire line of upcoming products leak online. Moreover, we have been hearing rumors about the next-gen Samsung foldable, i.e Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, for quite a long time. Now, just days before the launch event, the prices of the upcoming Samsung devices have leaked online.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Evan Blass (aka evleaks), who shared images with, what seems to be, the official prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z flip 3. Plus, the following tweet also reveals the prices of the Galaxy Watch 4 models, and Galaxy Buds 2. However, Blass did not share the price of Galaxy S21 FE, which Samsung is also rumored to unveil during the August 11 event. You can check out the tweet attached right below.

Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6 — Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 Prices Leaked

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be the first Samsung device with an under-display camera (UDC), will start from €1,899 (~Rs 1,67,669) for the base storage variant. It will go up to €1,999 (~Rs 1,76,499) for the higher-storage option.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will start from €1,099 (~Rs 97,114) for the base 128GB variant. It will go up to €1,199 (~Rs 1,05,926) for the 256GB model. This device is rumored to boast a bigger 1.9-inch cover display and a faster processor than its predecessor.

Coming to the smartwatches, Samsung is expected to launch two kinds of Galaxy Watch 4 models – the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the standard Galaxy Watch 4. Both the series will come in two dial sizes of 42mm and 46mm and will be priced accordingly.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start from €379 (~Rs 33,449) for the 42mm model and go up to €409 (~Rs 36,103) for the 46mm one. The standard Galaxy Watch 4’s 46mm version will be priced at €309 (~Rs 27,276) and the 42mm one will come for €279 (~Rs 24,626).

The Galaxy Buds 2, which is rumored to boast a brand new dual-tone design and the new OneUI Watch skin based on Google’s Wear OS, will be priced at €159 (~Rs 14,034).

So, these are the prices of all the products that Samsung will launch on August 11. If these prove to be similar to the official prices, then the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a whopping €350 (~Rs 30,895) lower than the launching price of its predecessor, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be €100 (~Rs 8,827) less than the launching price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Now, although these are leaks and Samsung will announce the official prices of the devices at the end of the upcoming Unpacked event, Evan Blass has a reliable track record. Hence, we can expect the prices of the next-gen Samsung devices to be closer to these leaks, if not the same.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the above prices are for the European markets and not other regions. So, the prices should be different in other countries depending on the import/ export duty, manufacturing taxes, and other economical factors.