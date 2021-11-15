Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Users Are Reportedly Getting Ear Infections

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January. Easily one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives, the Galaxy Buds Pro packs a variety of attractive features, including ANC, Ambient mode, 28-hours of battery life, and more. However, the Galaxy Buds Pro reportedly causes serious ear infections to its users.

Galaxy Buds Pro Ear Infection Issues

According to a report on Android Central and multiple threads on the Galaxy Buds subreddit, Galaxy Buds Pro owners are now having ear infections after using the earbuds. The issue doesn’t seem to be related to the ear tips, as users have reported continuing to face the issue even after replacing the stock ear tips with foam ones.

The root cause of the issue seems to be the fact that Samsung has changed some materials in the earbuds. The South Korean tech giant reportedly used Nickel in charging contacts and acrylate on the new Buds Pro, which is likely causing skin irritation to some users.

Samsung has not officially acknowledged the issue but recommends stopping to use the earbuds if a user faces discomfort. Due to these concerns, there’s even a proposed class-action lawsuit against Samsung. Going by user reports, Samsung is offering a refund to affected Galaxy Buds Pro users when contacted through the company’s support.

Notably, this is not the first time users are reporting such issues on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Chinese media outlet ITHome had reported similar concerns from Galaxy Buds Pro users earlier this year. If you are a Galaxy Buds Pro owner, did you get an ear infection or any other signs of discomfort while using the earbuds? Let us know in the comments below.