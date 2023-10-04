Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Launched in India

Alongside the rumored Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE series in India. The mid-range tablets come with an IP68 rating, becoming the first Galaxy FE tablet to get the support. There’s also the new Galaxy Buds FE coming with ANC support at under Rs 10,000. Have a look at the details.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+ fall in the mid-range price range and come with an IP68 rating, S Pen support, and a 90Hz display. While the Tab S9 FE gets a 10.9-inch LCD display, the Tab S9 FE+ features a bigger 12.4-inch LCD screen. The display also comes with the Vision Booster technology for enhanced colors and contrast.

Both of them are powered by the octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. This is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a memory card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a single 8MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter. The S9 FE+ houses dual rear cameras (including an ultra-wide one), both rated at 8MP and a 12MP front snapper.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and the Tab S9 FE+ gets its fuel from a 10,900mAh battery with support for a 45W charger. Both run Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE series also includes Goodnotes, ArcSite, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and more apps.

Additionally, the tablets have dual stereo speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Samsung Knox, and more. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series comes in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender colors.

Galaxy Buds FE: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Buds FE is an affordable offering with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce background sounds. The Ambient Sound mode, on the other hand, lets you listen to those sounds to stay connected with people.

There’s a 3-mic setup, which supports the AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN) for less of the unnecessary noises in the background for clearer calls. The earbuds can provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours (21 hours with ANC disabled).

The TWS supports an in-ear design and comes with three different sizes of ear tips for a comfortable fit. The earbuds can also be controlled via the Galaxy Wearable app. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds FE supports Bluetooth 5.2, AAC and SBC audio codecs, touch controls, and more. It comes in White and Graphite color options.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts at Rs 36,999 while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has a starting price of Rs 46,999. Both of them will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and retail stores, starting October 7. You can also avail of cashback of up to Rs 5,000. The Galaxy Buds FE is priced at Rs 9,999 and can be bought at an effective price of Rs 7,999, starting October 5.