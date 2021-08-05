Ahead of the official launch of Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we have seen several renders of the earbuds leak online. But today, an unboxing and hands-on video of the Galaxy Buds 2 have surfaced online.

Galaxy Buds 2 Unboxing and Hands-on Video

The video was recently shared by the YouTube channel The Mobile Central. Although we do not know how the YouTuber got his hands on the earbuds prior to its launch, he showcased the device, the box contents, as well as the pairing process of the earbuds.

Now, coming to the Galaxy Buds 2, the pair of TWS earbuds is the successor of the first-gen Galaxy Buds earbuds and the Galaxy Buds Pro that Samsung launched earlier this year. In fact, the Buds 2 has a design that is pretty similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro design. However, as we already saw in previous renders, the upcoming model boasts a dual-tone design with a white exterior and colorful interiors. The interiors have the same color as the body of the earbuds to maintain color uniformity.

In terms of specs, as per the video, earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) support. The earbuds have a built-in 61mAh battery and the charging case packs a 472mAh battery, as per The Mobile Central. Combined with the case, the earbuds can deliver 18 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and 28 hours with ANC turned off. Moreover, the case also comes with 2.5W wireless charging support.

Coming to the box contents, the Galaxy Buds 2 come in a compact packaging. Inside, there is the Buds 2, a USB-A to USB-C cable, info guide, and additional ear tips. In the video, the YouTuber also showed the Galaxy Buds 2 pairing process with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Interestingly, when he connected the Galaxy Buds 2 with the smartphone, the device showed up as the Galaxy Buds Live. This, as per the YouTuber, was because the software of the S21 Ultra has not been updated to reflect the name of the unreleased product.

You can check out the entire 9-minute video attached right below.

Samsung is going to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Although we already know the leaked price of Galaxy Buds 2, which is $159, we will get to know the availability details at the event.