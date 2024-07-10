Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro Launched with AirPods-like Design

After almost 2 years of hiatus, Samsung has finally released the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro at their Unpacked event in Paris. Though the buds have been leaked thoroughly before their launch, there is still a lot to talk about here, so let’s check out what Samsung has in store for us.

Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro: Specifications

This time, Samsung has gone with an in-ear style design for the Buds 3 and the 3 Pro. They share quite a lot of resemblance to the AirPods Pro, even the case is a rounded rectangular box. They’ve also gone with a pinch gesture, adding another item to the list of similarities to AirPods.

But that’s it. The stems have sharp angles and house the new blade lights, which let you know the sound mode, or alert you when the battery drops below 30%. You can change the effects of the blade lights from the companion app. This gives the buds a cyberpunk-esque look.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Coming to specs, unlike the last time, Samsung is not omitting essential features on the base version. So both the buds will come with ANC, IP57 rating for complete protection against dust and water, Bluetooth 5.4, SmartThings Find, Ultra High Res audio of 24bit/96kHz, and 360 audio which is Samsung’s take on spatial audio.

Meanwhile, the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will feature adaptive noise control, a 2-way speaker, ambient sound, and an AI Live Translate feature exclusive to the Pro version.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Buds 3 Pro will also benefit from a bigger battery life, which can go up to 6 hours with ANC on, and 30 hours including the case. The standard Galaxy Buds 3 will have a slightly lower battery life at about 5 hours with ANC and 24 hours including the case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Buds 3 and 3 Pro will come out in two color options: Silver and White. Coming to the price, the Galaxy Buds 3 will cost you $179 and the Bud 3 Pro will go for $249.

What do you think about Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds? Do you think they’re a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Buds 2 lineup? Let us know in the comments.