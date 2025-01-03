First Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Custom Model Leak Confirms 16 GB GDDR7 Memory

The official reveal of the next-gen GPUs for Nvidia is right around the corner. And while we wait for some official news, the first leak of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 custom model has provided a glimpse into the next generation of gaming GPU designs.

First reported by Wccftech, we have MSI’s GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC Edition on display. The custom card will feature a 2.2-slot design instead of the 3.5-slot design. This is a huge design upgrade from the last generation’s RTX 4080 Gaming Trio card.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Custom Model Specs

This is the first look at the RTX 50 “Blackwell” gaming products, with the GeForce 5080 among the first to launch. While still utilizing a triple-fan cooling design, this card comes with a significant upgrade with the introduction of Tri Frozr 4, surpassing the Tri Frozr 3 used in earlier RTX 40 series models. Key components of this advanced cooling solution include Stormforce Fans, a nickel-plated copper baseplate, core pipes, and a robust metal backplate.

In addition to the custom design changes, we also get the first look at the RTX 5080 specs sheet. According to MSI’s GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC Edition custom model leak, a 16 GB GDDR7 memory is now confirmed. Moreover, this next-gen card will also have a 256-bit bus interface and outputs, including 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI connector.

The box for the RTX 5080 custom mode also reveals major specs for the card. Here is a list of all the Nvidia RTX 5080 features mentioned in the box:

Dedicated Tensor Cores

Dedicated Ray Tracing Cores

Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio Drivers

NVIDIA APP

NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA Broadcast

Nvidia RTX 5080 Leaks Confirm 16GB GDDR7 Memory

With the mode leaks, we can confirm that the Nvidia RTX 5080 will have 16GB of GDDR7 memory connected via a 256-bit interface. This memory will be the fastest GDDR7 available, with speeds of up to 32Gbps for a total bandwidth of 1TB/s. Another rumor from a known leaker, kopite7kimi, suggests that the Nvidia RTX 5080 will have a 360W TDP.

And RTX 5080 360W.— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) January 3, 2025

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card will be built on the PG144/147-SKU45 PCB and will use the GB203-400-A1 GPU chip. This card will feature the full GB203 GPU chip with 84 SMs and 10,752 cores, but this represents a significant -51% reduction compared to the RTX 5090. In contrast, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 had a -40 percent difference in core count, suggesting a substantial performance gap between the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

With the Nvidia RTX 5080 custom model leaks out there, what are your expectations from the next-gen GPUs?