Even as it plans to launch on Chromebooks and Android TV later this year, Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service has been losing access to a whole host of popular titles from some of the biggest publishers in the video gaming industry. However, it isn’t all bad news for the platform, as it has now announced that it is adding at least 19 new games to its catalogue, including titles from the Conan and Hitman franchises. Here’s the complete list of the new games:

Population Zero

Age of Conan: Unchained

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

Cube World

Darksiders II

Door Kickers: Action Squad

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Hitman: Blood Money

King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North

Sacred 2 Gold

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

STEINS;GATE

Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Guild II: Renaissance

This Is the Police 2

WORMS Armageddon

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

X3: Terran Conflict

Alongside the aforementioned games, GeForce Now also added ‘Population Zero’ by Emplex Games to its roster at the same time as its launch on PC via Steam. The company also says that it is working with All In! Games to get the new Ghostrunner title on its platform in the coming days.

While the addition of the aforementioned games is certainly a welcome sign, GeForce Now has been losing dozens of popular titles from its platform ever since it got out of beta earlier this year. While Rockstar Games removed GTA 5 from the platform last year itself, Activision Blizzard removed all its games from the service back in February.

The company has also been unable to on-board some of the biggest publishers in the industry, including Capcom, EA, Rockstar, Square Enix, and others, leading many to question if the service is in danger of going down under. All of them were a part of GeForce Now during its trial period but decided to part ways once it came out of beta earlier this year.