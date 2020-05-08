Even as it plans to launch on Chromebooks and Android TV later this year, Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service has been losing access to a whole host of popular titles from some of the biggest publishers in the video gaming industry. However, it isn’t all bad news for the platform, as it has now announced that it is adding at least 19 new games to its catalogue, including titles from the Conan and Hitman franchises. Here’s the complete list of the new games:
- Population Zero
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
- Cube World
- Darksiders II
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- STEINS;GATE
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Guild II: Renaissance
- This Is the Police 2
- WORMS Armageddon
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- X3: Terran Conflict
Alongside the aforementioned games, GeForce Now also added ‘Population Zero’ by Emplex Games to its roster at the same time as its launch on PC via Steam. The company also says that it is working with All In! Games to get the new Ghostrunner title on its platform in the coming days.
While the addition of the aforementioned games is certainly a welcome sign, GeForce Now has been losing dozens of popular titles from its platform ever since it got out of beta earlier this year. While Rockstar Games removed GTA 5 from the platform last year itself, Activision Blizzard removed all its games from the service back in February.
The company has also been unable to on-board some of the biggest publishers in the industry, including Capcom, EA, Rockstar, Square Enix, and others, leading many to question if the service is in danger of going down under. All of them were a part of GeForce Now during its trial period but decided to part ways once it came out of beta earlier this year.